Love of Imam Hussein (AS) has no limit: director Majid Majidi

TEHRAN – Oscar-nominated director Majid Majidi has said that non-Muslim people across the world also have a deep affection for Imam Hussein (AS) and the love of the Imam has no limit.

Majidi made the remarks on Wednesday during a press conference organized to brief the media about the Mourning at Home Short Film Festival.

He has been selected as president of the festival, which will put its spotlight on short films covering rituals Iranian families will practice in their homes to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) this year.

The festival has been launched by the Rahe Iman Charity Organization this year to encourage people to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organize the rituals for their family members.

“I saw in India how much affection people have for Imam Hussein (AS), and this shows that Imam Hussein was so perfect as a man that the love of him goes beyond the boundaries of the Shia countries,” said Majidi who made his 2017 drama “Beyond the Clouds” in India.

“I also saw in Tibet that Buddhists are interested in the Muharram mourning rituals and Imam Hussein (AS). The blessed aspects of Imam Hussein’s character should not only be defined in religious terms, but also his morals and perfection can be shown to the world, and I hope we can organize the festival as a global event in upcoming years,” he added.

Only one-minute-long films and movies under three minutes are allowed to participate in the festival, and submissions should be sent to the organizers by the end of September 21.

Movies will be judged by a jury composed of Majidi and Iranian filmmakers Reza Mirkarimi and Narges Abyar.

The festival also intends to highlight top Islamic clerics’ calls for conducting the Muharram rituals at home due to the pandemic.

The Rahe Iman Charity Organization has been established with contributions from Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani to raise living standards among people living in poverty in the remote border towns of southeastern Iran.

Shia Muslims commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions with rituals that begin every year from the first day of the lunar month of Muharram.

Photo: Director Majid Majidi attends a press conference at the Rahe Iman Charity Organization in Tehran on August 26, 2020 to brief the media about the Mourning at Home Short Film Festival. (Mehr/Shahabeddin Qayyumi)

MMS/YAW

