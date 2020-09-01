Mehdi Taremi joins FC Porto

TEHRAN - FC Porto, champions of the Portuguese soccer league, have officially signed Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi.

The 28-year-old striker, who arrived in Portugal last Sunday, heads for the national champions after a season at Rio Ave, where he scored 21 goals in 37 games in different competitions.

Taremi is the fourth reinforcement for Sergio Conceiçao, after Carraça, Claudio Ramos and Zaidu.

Before, he had represented Shahin Bushehr, Iranjavan and Persepolis from Iran, as well as Al-Gharafa from Qatar.

“I always had the dream of playing in the Champions League and in a big club. I am very happy about this situation. Being the first Iranian player at FC Porto, a club from Portugal that are one of the greatest in the world, I am very happy for all this”, he shared with the club’s media.