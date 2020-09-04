Iran capable of producing over 38,000 military parts: Hatami

TEHRAN — Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has said that despite the sanctions Iran is capable of producing more than 38,000 military equipment and hardware parts.

Iran’s enemies have made every effort over the past years to stop Iranian factories from operating, Hatami said on Thursday during the opening ceremony of a military exhibit in Tehran.

The Defense Ministry, despite all sanctions and pressure, has so far succeeded in making great progress in producing different equipment, he said, Tasnim reported.

Hatami said the Islamic Republic is self-reliant and currently is capable of manufacturing over 38,000 military gear parts and equipment without the help of other countries.

Ever since the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, the United States and its allies have been taking the country under indiscriminate economic and trade sanctions.

The U.S. lifted the nuclear-related ones among the bans after the conclusion of a multi-national nuclear accord between Iran and world powers in 2015.

In 2018, however, it unilaterally and illegally left the deal and returned the sanctions.

Over the past years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite sanctions and economic pressures imposed on the country.

