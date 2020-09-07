Yakhchali reveals why he opted to play for Rostock

TEHRAN - Iranian international shooting guard Behnam Yakhchali revealed he has joined Rostock Seawolves since German coach Dirk Bauermann has called him at the right time.

The 24-year-old guard joined the German team from Iran’s Shahrdari Gorgan in late June.

Yakhchali also played for Monkey Kings (Chinese CBA) in the Chinese league where in 11 games he had very impressive stats: 16.1ppg, 5.2rpg, 3.2apg and 1.5spg.

“I was looking for a powerful club. A club that strives for success. Dirk Bauermann called me at the right time,” Yakhchali said in an interview with sportbuzzer.de.

From 2015 to 2017, Bauermann headed Iran national team.

“Iran will play at the Olympic Games next year. I want to shine at Rostock with good performances since I want to represent my country in Tokyo,” he added.

Yakhchali has been a member of Iranian international program for some years. He has regularly played for Iranian senior team since 2012.