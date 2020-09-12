Russian deputy defense minister calls Iran ‘partner and ally’

TEHRAN - Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin has described Iran as a “friend, partner and ally”.

Fomin made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Saturday.

The two officials met in the Russian Defense Ministry to discuss cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields such as military and defense cooperation as well as coordination on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA.



The meeting comes on the heels of a recent visit by Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami to Moscow during which he discussed military issues with Russian officials.

“I am sure that the joint strategy adopted by Tehran and Moscow in solving the regional problems can bring peace, stability, and security to the region regardless of the United States’ unilateral policies,” Hatami said after he met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

For his part, Shoigu pointed out that it was essential to expand regional cooperation to establish peace and stability.

IRNA also said that during the meeting between Jalali and Fomin, the two sides emphasized the continuation of consultations, trips, and cooperation between the two countries to fight terrorism and establish peace and stability in the region.

