Iranian Society to celebrate National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature

TEHRAN – The Iranian Society of Cultural Works and Luminaries will be celebrating Iran’s National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature with an online program today.

The National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature is observed every year on the death anniversary of contemporary poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi – Shahriar, which falls on Thursday this year.

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, and a group of literati including Mahmud

Shalui, Jalaediin Kazzazi, Asghar Daadbeh and director of the society Hassan Bolkhari will be making speeches in the online program.

The online program will be available on the Instagram of the society.

In addition, a number of literati from several Persian-speaking nations celebrated Iran’s National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature with an online program on Wednesday.

The program, which was organized by the Iran Book and Literature House in Tehran, commenced at 5 pm on instagram.com/khaneyeketab.

Poets from Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and India recited poems and delivered lectures.

The online meeting was attended by Indian literati Abid Raza Naushad, Shafi Haider Rizvi, Sajid Rizvi and Syed Zaigham Abbas Naqvi, and Pakistani poets Mir Ali Jafari, Abbas Saqib, Ahmad Shahryar, Qari Afzal Imani and Zainul Abedin Khoy.

In addition, Tehran-based Afghan poet Mohammad-Sarvar Rajai and Tajik poet Shoh Mansoor Shohmirza recited works from some Persian poets.

Mohammad-Ali Bahmnai, Ali Davudi, Reza Esmaeili, Seyyed Akbar Mirjafari, Ali-Mohammad Maoddab, Esmaeil Amini and Gholamreza Tariqi were among attendees.

As the most prominent figure of contemporary Persian literature, Shahriar was mainly influenced by the poetry of Hafez, a Persian poet writing in the 14th century.

Shahriar, who also composed works in Azerbaijani, published his first book of poems in 1929 with prefaces by Persian literature scholars Mohammad-Taqi Bahar, Saeid Nafisi and Pejman Bakhtiari.

“Heidar Babaya Salam” is Shahriar’s most famous Azerbaijani poetry collection, which highlights his birthplace, the village of Heidar Baba.

Photo: A portrait of Iranian poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi – Shahriar.

RM/YAW



