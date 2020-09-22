TEDPIX declines nearly 14,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 13,965 points to 1.581 million on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 10.501 billion securities worth 118.195 trillion rials (about $2.814 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index fell 19,644 points and the second market’s index dropped 9,714 points.

TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, which had witnessed drop of its main index in five consecutive weeks, experienced growth in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index had dropped four percent in the week ended on September 11, while it had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in five weeks.

