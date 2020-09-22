Iran sympathizes with Lebanon in music video “Restless for Balqis”

TEHRAN – Iran expressed its sympathy with Lebanon on last month’s disastrous blast in Beirut by a music video named “Restless for Balqis”.

Iran’s National Orchestra under the baton of Lebanese maestro Andre AlHaj along with prominent vocalist Hamidreza Nurbakhsh has performed the piece composed by Fardin Khalatbari with lyrics from Ahura Iman.

The music video was unveiled in a special meeting held at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Hussein al-Ajami, an advisor at the Lebanese Ministry of Culture, conductor AlHaj, Iran’s Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini and dozens of Iranian cultural figures.

“Greetings from Beirut to Tehran, greetings from Tehran to Beirut,” Al-Ajami said in a short speech he made during the meeting.

“Hello to the people, who have always been beside Lebanon amid difficulties, sympathizing with us,” he added.

“Music is part of the Lebanese culture and we are really happy being with Iranian artists at this meeting,” he noted.

Al-Ajami praised the collaboration between Iranian and Lebanese musicians in the project “Restless for Balqis” and added, “We shout out that Beirut neither burns nor sinks, Beirut stands and conveys the message of peace and friendship to the entire world.”

AlHaj also praised Khalatbari for his compositions and added, “This video is the one project that I will never forget.”

For his part, Khalatbari said, “Cultural diplomacy helps achieve our humane aims and to have a friendly interaction with each other,” and added, “I hope in the National Orchestra, we can follow the Lebanese National Symphony Orchestra in some movements.”

Rudaki Foundation Managing Director Mehdi Afzali also said, “There has been a close relationship between Iran and Lebanon, and this helps implement the cultural task.”

The National Orchestra was founded in 1998 by maestro Farhad Fakhreddini who has attracted a huge number of musicians, including legendary vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian, to collaborate with the orchestra.

Photo: Iranian composer Fardin Khalatbari (L) and Lebanese maestro Andre AlHaj attend a meeting at Tehran’s Radaki Hall on September 22, 2020 to unveil the music video “Restless for Balqis”. (ILNA/Alireza Ramezani)

