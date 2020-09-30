Hendijan oil field’s 2nd 1000-ton platform successfully installed

TEHRAN – Platform 7 of Iran’s Hendijan oil field was successfully installed on its designated offshore spot in the Persian Gulf.

It is the second 1000-ton platform of Hendijan, and due to some specific conditions such as shallow water, its installation was more complicated compared to the first 1000-ton platform (platform 8), which had been installed last week.

Each of the mentioned platforms is planned to produce 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from the field.

Platforms 7 and 8 of Hendijan oil field had been loaded in early September at Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOIC)’s Bandar-Abbas Yard to be shipped toward their offshore spot.

According to the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), which is in charge of the field’s development, the installation of these platforms ensures sustained production in this field while paving the way for increasing the field’s production capacity.

“These platforms are designed to produce 10,000 barrels of oil, which means the two of them will produce 20,000 barrels,” IOOC Director of Engineering and Construction Ali Ahouchehr said at the time.

The Hendijan field is located in the north-west section of the Persian Gulf, 10km north-east of Bahregansar platform.

The Iranian Offshore Oil Company is a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that operates in southern Iran. Its activities cover important areas of the Persian Gulf and its main operations are in Bushehr Province and on Kharg Island, Sirri Island, and Lavan Island.

MA/MA