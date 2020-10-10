TEDPIX gains 1,143 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 1,143 points to 1.541 million on Saturday, which is the first day of Iranian calendar week.

As reported by IRNA, over 6.752 billion securities worth 78.014 trillion rials (about $1.857 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday, while the first market’s index increased 1,108 points and the second market’s index gained 1,229 points.

TEDPIX rose 2.5 percent during the past Iranian week, while it had dropped seven percent in the week ended on October 2.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18.

The index dropped 5.7 percent in the week ended on September 25, and four percent in the week ended on September 11, while it had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

MA/MA