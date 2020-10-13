Gasoline export to Iraqi Kurdistan resumed

TEHRAN- During a meeting between some officials from Iran’s western Kordestan province and Iraqi Kurdistan Region on Monday, the two sides made an agreement on the direct transportation of fuel from Iran to Kurdistan through Bashmaq border, IRNA reported.

It was decided that at the first stage the tankers carrying gasoline, which were stopped at the borderline, can unload their consignments in Kurdistan, and then those tankers carrying oil and gas oil unload their consignments at Bashmaq.

As ISNA reported on Tuesday, the tankers started transporting fuel to Kurdistan after the Monday agreement.

In addition to the issue of direct transportation of fuel, the expansion of Iran’s exports to Kurdistan was also discussed during the meeting.

MA/MA