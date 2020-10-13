Iran, Serbia wrestling federations sign MoU

TEHRAN - Iran and Serbia Wrestling Federations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Tehran on Tuesday.

Head of Iran Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir signed the MoU with his Serbian counterpart Zeljko Trajkovic at the Khaneye Koshti (House of Wrestling) on Tuesday.

“It’s a great opportunity for our federation to learn from Iran since we are at the beginning of the way. We both have the same favorite subject and it’s wrestling,” Trajkovic said.

“I was appointed as head of the federation in 2006 and the wrestling has improved a lot in Serbia since then. Our wrestlers are on the same level as others at the moment. The investment in sport is the right thing to do,” he added.

“Iran can be a role model and we can use the country’s experience to organize the world competitions. I am impressed by the lovely atmosphere at the Khaneye Koshti. I’ve seen many big complexes and they might be more modern but every complex needs motivation,” Trajkovic stated