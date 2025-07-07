Alvarez named Persepolis’s goalkeeping coach

TEHRAN – Emilio Alvarez has been named as Persepolis football team goalkeeping coach on Monday.

The 53-year-old started his coaching career in 2003 in Real Madrid B.

He has also worked as goalkeeping coach in Manchester United, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Al Wasl, Benfica, and Tractor.

Former Iran U23 football team head coach Amirhossein Peyrovani was also named as assistant coach in the club.

On Friday, former Iran forward Vahid Hashemian took charge of Persepolis.