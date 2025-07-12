Hashemian's red test: Can he revive Persepolis?

TEHRAN - Persepolis, Iran’s most decorated football club, have entered a new chapter with the appointment of Vahid Hashemian as head coach.

The 48-year-old former Iranian international and Bundesliga striker replaces Turkish coach İsmail Kartal following a trophyless season that left fans yearning for change.

While Hashemian's credentials suggest deep knowledge and technical training, his lack of major head coaching experience raises eyebrows — especially within the club's passionate inner circle.

Currently leading pre-season training in Turkey, Hashemian is putting his squad through intensive double-session practices as part of an effort to reestablish Persepolis as a title contender in the Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Despite the professional setting and disciplined routine, criticism has not been far behind. A number of former club players have publicly questioned the choice, citing Hashemian’s limited playing career at Persepolis and inexperience in managing top-tier teams.

Hashemian, however, brings with him an impressive coaching education. He holds Germany’s Fußballlehrer license — equivalent to UEFA’s Pro License — and completed a coaching internship under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich. He also served as an assistant coach with Iran’s national team from 2019 to 2022.

Yet for many observers in Tehran, theory must now translate into tangible success on the field.

That success, however, may not come easily. Despite a relatively solid summer transfer window, Persepolis enters the new season with key structural weaknesses, most notably in defense and midfield.

The squad lacks a specialist right-back, and depth in central defense is limited to just two seasoned players: Mohammadhossein Kanaani and Morteza Pouraliganji. The left flank is also thin, relying heavily on veteran Milad Mohammadi and, occasionally, 39-year-old Vahid Amiri.

In midfield, the absence of a natural defensive midfielder could be Hashemian’s most pressing tactical dilemma. While Milad Sarlak is an option, his recent injury history makes him an unreliable anchor for a team that needs stability and balance.

Above all, the biggest challenge facing Hashemian is not tactical, it’s emotional. He must win over skeptical fans and former stars, restore belief in the locker room, and deliver results quickly. Anything less than a strong start could see pressure mount early.

Hashemian may not have worn the Persepolis jersey often as a player, but now as coach, he has the opportunity to write his own legacy, if he can weather the storm.