Fitness coach Losada returns to Persepolis

TEHRAN – Spanish fitness coach Jose Augusto Losada, known as “Pepe”, returned to Persepolis football club.

He will work as assistant of Vahid Hashemian, who was named Persepolis coach on Friday.

Losada, 49, served as fitness coach in the Iranian club from 2022 to 2024.

The Spanish fitness coach has a long resume, which includes multiple sports science degrees in an ongoing PhD at the University of Cadiz. He also holds a UEFA “A” license which he earned through the Spanish Royal Football Federation.

Losada’s professional career started in Cadiz CF where he was the Fitness and Sports Rehab Coach starting with the youth teams which ultimately led to the first team that was participating in the Spanish Segunda B & A. Coach Pepe later had a stint in Hungary for two years before moving back to Spain to different Segunda B teams.