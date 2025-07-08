ICCIMA is legal representative of private sector, says board member

TEHRAN - Hossein Pirmoazzen, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has emphasized the importance of unity among economic operators and respect for ICCIMA’s legal status as the country’s official representative of the private sector.

In an interview with ICCIMA Online, Pirmoazzen underscored the Chamber’s legal mandate as the voice of Iran’s private sector and an advisor to all three branches of government, warning that parallel and unauthorized institutions pose a serious threat to the cohesion of the private sector.

“According to the law, ICCIMA is the formal and legal authority representing the private sector in Iran,” he said. “The emergence of parallel organizations undermines the integrity of the private sector.”

Highlighting the Chamber’s critical role in liaising with the government, Pirmoazzen stated that ministries and state bodies are legally obliged to engage with the private sector exclusively through ICCIMA. “Government support for parallel associations is not only illegal but also weakens private sector unity,” he said.

While reaffirming the Chamber’s support for broad-based participation, Pirmoazzen stressed that all business associations must operate within the legal framework and under the supervision of official institutions. “We must prevent duplication of roles so that the private sector’s strength is directed toward national development and production,” he added.

Pirmoazzen concluded by calling for greater convergence among private sector players, saying: “Today, more than ever, we need solidarity. ICCIMA is fully committed to supporting production, trade, and the national economy, and it invites all economic actors to unite and collaborate.”

EF/MA