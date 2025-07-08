Overhaul operations of 11 South Pars platforms completed

TEHRAN - Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) has successfully completed major overhauls on 11 offshore platforms in the South Pars gas field, as operations continued without interruption during a recent 12-day regional conflict, according to the managing director of the company.

Speaking to Shana, Touraj Dehghani said the platforms remained fully operational throughout the hostilities, ensuring uninterrupted gas production while scheduled maintenance proceeded as planned.

Highlighting the strategic importance of timely overhauls, Dehghani noted that the work was essential to maintain offshore readiness ahead of the colder months. “Thanks to coordinated and intelligent efforts across operations and support teams, maintenance continued seamlessly alongside steady gas output, even under crisis conditions,” he said.

He confirmed that overhauls on 11 platforms in the shared South Pars field have now been completed, in line with the company’s strategic timeline.

Pars Oil and Gas Company, which oversees operations in the giant gas field shared with Qatar, remains focused on ensuring consistent gas extraction to meet domestic demand. “We are fully committed to providing stable energy for the Iranian people and will spare no effort in this national mission,” Dehghani added.

He also praised the resilience and dedication of the company's onshore and offshore staff, especially those in operations and logistics, for maintaining production continuity despite flight restrictions and logistical challenges.

As reported on June 10, Iran has increased daily natural gas production from Phase 11 of the South Pars gas field by 60 percent over the past 10 months, raising output from 12 million cubic meters to 20 million cubic meters per day under the current administration.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, Hamidreza Saghafi, head of Petropars, provided an update on the progress of Phase 11 development in its first and second stages, including the drilling of the ninth well at platform SPD11B, the scheduled loading and installation of the SPD11A jacket, procurement of drilling rigs and essential equipment, and construction of the second deck at SPD11A. He also discussed the outlook for the project's final completion phase.

In this regard, POGC Head Touraj Dehghani emphasized the need for regular coordination meetings between Petropars, the project’s general contractor, and subcontractors, particularly offshore facility manufacturers. He said identifying and resolving implementation bottlenecks through timely financial injections is essential for strengthening subcontractor performance.

Phase 11 of South Pars, Iran’s largest and most challenging offshore gas project, has long faced delays due to technical and geopolitical complications. Its full development is key to boosting Iran’s domestic gas supply and export potential.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf water, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA