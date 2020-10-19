Volleyball federation narrows candidates to three

TEHRAN - Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has narrowed down its candidates for National Team to three.

Daniel Castellani, Andrea Giani, Ferdinando De Giorgi, Lorenzo Bernardi and Vladimir Alekno were among the five candidates in the running to take the helm of Iran volleyball national team and now IRIVF Secretary General Milad Taghavi has said that the list of candidates is narrowed down to three.

According to him, the new head coach of Iran will be named in the next two weeks.

Media reports suggest that Russian coach Alekno has a high chance of becoming Iran coach at the 2020 Tokyo.

Iran volleyball team are without a coach since parting ways with Igor Kolakovic in March.

In the Olympic Games, Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, USA, Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.