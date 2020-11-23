Alekno pens contract with Iran volleyball federation

TEHRAN – Vladimir Alekno penned a contract with the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) on Monday.

Alekno, who led Russia to a bronze and gold medal in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games respectively, was chosen by IRIVF technical committee as new Iran coach last week.

The 53-year old tactician Alekno, who replaced Montenegrin Igor Kolakovic, will start his work on Nov. 21. He will be assisted by Tomaso Totolo, the Iran Volleyball Federation announced on Tuesday

Alekno will lead the reigning Asian champions at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League and at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran are grouped with hosts Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A. The other pool comprises of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.