Volleyball coach will be appointed next week

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) president Mohammadreza Davarzani said that the new head coach of the National Team will be appointed next week.

Davarzani said the federation has narrowed down its candidates to three coaches.

Daniel Castellani, Andrea Giani, Ferdinando De Giorgi, Lorenzo Bernardi and Vladimir Alekno were among the five candidates in the running to take the helm of Iran volleyball national team.

“We've narrowed down our list of candidates to just three. A Russian coach, an Argentine and an Italian are among the final three,” he said.

“Two coaches have sent their programs and we are waiting for the third one. We will appoint new head coach in a session with the participation of the committee members and experts next week,” Davarzani stated.

Alekno, who has led Russia to a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, has a high chance of becoming Iran coach.

Iran volleyball team are without a coach since parting ways with Igor Kolakovic in March, en.iranvolleyball.com reported.

In the Olympic Games, Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, USA, Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.