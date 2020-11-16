Iran reaches agreement with Vladimir Alekno, source says

TEHRAN - The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has reached an agreement with Vladimir Alekno.

IRIVF Secretary General Milad Taghavi has confirmed the news and said that the Russian coach will be named as Iran coach within the next few days.

Daniel Castellani, Andrea Giani, Ferdinando De Giorgi, Lorenzo Bernardi and Vladimir Alekno were among the five candidates in the running to take the helm of Iran and the members of the federation’s technical committee reached a joint agreement on Castellani and Alekno last week.

On Monday, Taghavi has confirmed that Alekno is the final choice to lead Iran.

“The federation has reached an initial agreement with the Russian coach and he will be named as Iran coach within the next few days,” Taghavi said.

Iran volleyball team are without a coach since parting ways with Igor Kolakovic in March.

In the Olympic Games, Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, USA, Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.