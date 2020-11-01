Castellani or Alekno to be appointed Iran coach

TEHRAN - Daniel Castellani and Vladimir Alekno are the final candidates to take charge of Iran national volleyball team.

Daniel Castellani, Andrea Giani, Ferdinando De Giorgi, Lorenzo Bernardi and Vladimir Alekno were among the five candidates in the running to take the helm of Iran and Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) narrowed down its candidates for National Team to two last week.

In a three-hour session, headed by IRIVF president Mohammadreza Davarzani, with the participation of the committee members and experts in the federation’s headquarters on Sunday, the members reached a joint agreement on Castellani and Alekno, Iranvolleyball.com reported.

“An agreement has not been reached so far. We will take the final decision next week. Iran volleyball have the potential to shine in the Olympics and we want to choose the best option for the National Team,” Davarzani said.

Alekno led Russia to a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games and Argentina seized a bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics under leadership of Castellani.

Iran volleyball team are without a coach since parting ways with Igor Kolakovic in March.

In the Olympic Games, Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, USA, Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.