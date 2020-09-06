No agreement with Alekno yet: IRIVF

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has confirmed in an announcement that the federation has yet to reach an agreement with any coach.

The local media reports suggest that the federation will appoint former Russia coach Vladimir Alekno but the federation has denied speculations linking it to the Russia coach.

In a meeting which was held in the federation’s headquarters On Saturday, the technical committee approved that the federation would appoint a top foreign coach for the National Team within the next two weeks but didn’t announce the name of the candidates.

The Committee emphasized that the new head coach should have experienced the Olympic Games and now some Iranian outlets have reported that the federation has reached an agreement with Alekno.

“The volleyball federation has reached an agreement with any coach so far,” the volleyball federation made an announcement in this regard.

Iran volleyball team are without a coach since parting ways with Igor Kolakovic in March.

In the Olympic Games, Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, USA, Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.