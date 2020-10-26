FFIRI confirms date for General Assembly

TEHRAN - The General Assembly of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will be held on Nov. 28.

FFIRI acting president Heydar Baharvand has said that the federation’s General Assembly will be held on Nov. 28 via video conference due to coronavirus outbreak.

After several months of controversies, the draft statues of the Federation is on the verge of being approved by football’s world governing body.

It started more than a year ago when FIFA ordered the Iranian federation to observe some requirements in its statutes.

The FFIRI has tried to amend the statutes based on the observations made by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA, as well as considering the country’s law. The federation sent the amended statutes to FIFA after months of negotiations and discussion in the FFIRI’s Executive Committee.

However, FIFA rejected the draft statutes several times and even in May 2020, it set a short deadline for the Iranian football federation to either amend its statutes or face global suspension.

The international governing body of football had objected to FFIRI’s drafted statues due to concerns over potential government interference in the federation’s affairs. So, FIFA demanded the amendment of the FFIRI’s statutes according to FIFA’s rules.