Esteghlal transfer ban lifted

TEHRAN - Iranian football club Esteghlal’s ban has been lifted by FIFA.

The Blues had been handed the transfer ban by FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) over non-payment of dues to former coach Winfried Schaefer.

In a letter sent to the club, the world football governing body has confirmed that the Iranian team are eligible to sign player.

FIFA had already lifted transfer ban of Esteghlal archrivals Persepolis after the Iranian team paid Branko Ivankovic’s payment.