Persepolis complete signing of Mehdi Mehdikhani

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team completed the signing of Mohammad Mehdi Mehdikhani.

The 23-year-old forward has joined the Iranian giants on a two-year contract.

Mehdikhani has joined Persepolis from the Croatian top-flight team Varaždin.

He started his playing career in Shahr Khodro in 2017 and has already worked with Persepolis current coach Yayha Golmohammadi in the Mashhad based football team.

Persepolis forward Isa Alekasir was handed a six-month ban after making an 'eye-slant' celebration in the match against Pakhtakor at the AFC Champions League.



Ukraine’s Olimpik Donetsk striker Shahab Zahedi and PEC Zwolle forward Reza Ghoochannejhad also were on the Persepolis’ radar.