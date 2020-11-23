Iran names 12 players for FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran basketball coach Mehran Shahintab has named his 12-man team for Window 2 of FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

Iran are scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia and Syria on Nov. 27 and 30, respectively in Doha, Qatar.

Iran squad:

Mohammad Torabi, Mohammad Jamshidi, Mohammad Hassanzadeh, Hamed Hosseinzadeh, Mike Rostampour, Arman Zanganeh, Aaron Geramipoor, Sajad Mashayekhi, Meysam Mirzaei, Behnam Yakhchali, Saeid Davarpanah and Sina Vahedi

The team will travel to Doha Monday night.

Sichuan Blue Whales center Hamed Haddadi failed to join Iran due to China’s travel restrictions. Samad Nikkhah Bahrami also missed the matches because he has recently recovered from Covid-19.

Iran are going to play a friendly match with Qatari club Al Rayyan in Doha as part of preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

There are 24 teams competing in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Once the three windows of the Qualifiers conclude, the top two teams in each group will qualify directly to Asia Cup 2021. The six last-placed teams in each group are eliminated.

Meanwhile, the six third-placed teams in each group will then play in a separate qualifying tournament. Teams will be placed into two different groups of three teams. The top two teams of those respective groups will then lock in their spots at Asia Cup 2021, completing the 16-team roster who will also compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.