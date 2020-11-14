Hamed Haddadi misses FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iranian center Hamed Haddadi will be absent for Window 2 of FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers.

The 35-year-old Iranian had a triple-double of 21 points, 22 rebounds and 16 assists to power the Sichuan Blue Whales past the Shenzhen Aviators 100-92 on Friday.

“Hamed Haddadi cannot join us because he has to accompany his Chinese team in CBA. We hope Behnam Yakhchali and Aaron Geramipoor can enter the camp in the coming days,” Iran assistant coach Mehran Atashi said.

“We want to arrange at least a warm-up match ahead of the window. Syria have been strengthened for the competition and Saudi Arabia are an experienced team. We respect our opponents,” he added.

Iran are scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia and Syria on Nov. 27 and 30 in Doha, Qatar.

There are 24 teams competing in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Once the three windows of the Qualifiers conclude, the top two teams in each group will qualify directly to Asia Cup 2021. The six last-placed teams in each group are eliminated.

Meanwhile, the six third-placed teams in each group will then play in a separate qualifying tournament. Teams will be placed into two different groups of three teams. The top two teams of those respective groups will then lock in their spots at Asia Cup 2021, completing the 16-team roster who will also compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.