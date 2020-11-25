“Hadith of Life” featuring quotes of Prophet Muhammad (S), Imams published

TEHRAN – “Hadith of Life”, a book featuring quotes of the Prophet Muhammad (S) and Imams of the Shia about the discipline of life has recently been published in English and Arabic versions.

The book has been translated into English by a number of Islamic science scholars working for Islamplus, an English website initiated by Aemat ol-Hoda, an Iranian international publisher, to spread the pure message of Islam derived from the Holy Quran, the Hadiths of Prophet Muhammad (S) and his household.

Each hadith has been published with an interpretation by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The book has been published with contributions from the Seraj Cyberspace Organization, a major Iranian center for cyber activities and content production on social media and interactive platforms.

Each copy of the book, whether English or Arabic, is offered with an audio version in English, Arabic and Persian, which is also an enclosed application.

Photo: Posters for English and Arabic versions of “Hadith of Life”.

MMS/YAW