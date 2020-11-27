TSE’s main index experiences weekly growth of 22,000 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 22,000 points, or 1.6 percent, in the previous Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index stood at 1.345 million points at the end of the week.

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Group, Saipa Group, Social Security Investment Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Tejarat Bank, and Esfahan Oil Refining Company were the most widely followed indices.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising for some months, the index has witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

MA/MA