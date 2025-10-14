Iran, Turkey deepen cultural cooperation 

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, has emphasized Iran’s desire to expand bilateral relations with Turkey, as 2025 has been designated as the Cultural Year of Iran and Turkey.

He made the remarks upon his arrival in Ankara on Monday, where he is attending the Hafez Day event, Persian media reported.

“The year 2025 has been agreed upon by both countries as the Cultural Year of Iran and Turkey,” he said and expressed hope that this initiative would contribute to the serious policy of the Iranian government toward fostering broader neighborly ties.

He acknowledged that due to recent events in Iran and the region, the commencement of programs has been slightly delayed. Nevertheless, in honor of Hafez Day, a series of events have been planned in Turkey, including seminars on Hafez and performances by the Iranian national orchestra, featuring traditional Iranian instruments.

“In addition to these programs, we will hold meetings with Turkish officials and cultural figures, visit some of Turkey’s cultural centers, and engage in dialogues with Iranian institutions active in cultural fields within Turkey. We also plan to meet with Iranologists and individuals working on Iranian studies and the Persian language in Turkey,” he added.

The minister expressed hope that these efforts would deepen and broaden relations, aligning with the serious policies of the Iranian government for more extensive regional cooperation.

Moreover, Salehi visited the National Library of Turkey located within the Presidential Palace complex, engaging in discussions with its officials.

After listening to the explanations provided, Salehi remarked, “National Library and Archives of Iran has achieved commendable progress across various fields. There is potential for collaboration with Turkey’s National Library, creating a mutually beneficial partnership.”

He highlighted some of the ongoing initiatives related to libraries, particularly those involving rare manuscripts, noting that both countries possess significant collections. “There are considerable prospects for cooperation between Iran and Turkey in this area, and expanding these efforts can greatly benefit our shared cultural and scholarly heritage,” Salehi stated.

He also proposed the possibility of formal agreements between National Library and Archives of Iran and other Iranian institutions, emphasizing that a substantial part of Islamic manuscript heritage resides in both Iran and Turkey. “Our joint efforts will undoubtedly serve cultural and scientific advancement,” he added.

The minister pointed out that much of the cultural heritage of nations is interconnected, and increasing mutual knowledge enhances national understanding. “In the digital heritage sector, Iran has made notable progress, gaining valuable experience. Additionally, artificial intelligence applications in libraries are an emerging field—exploring how AI can optimize information utilization,” he explained.

Salehi reaffirmed that libraries are fundamental to preserving the past and building the future. “Enhancing relations with libraries will not only deepen our understanding of history but also help us envision a brighter future,” he said.

He expressed the hope that Turkey’s participation in the Tehran International Book Fair would positively influence the relationship between the two countries’ library communities.

In conclusion, Salehi presented several books to the Turkish officials, and in return, officials of the Turkish National Library gifted the Minister a copy of the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi's Masnavi-ye Manavi in Persian.

During his visit to Turkey, Salehi will meet and discuss with the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, along with other cultural officials of the country. The main focus of these meetings will be exploring ways to expand cultural and artistic cooperation between the two nations, implementing joint programs in cinema, music, translation, and publishing, and developing interactions between Iranian and Turkish cultural institutions.

Additionally, during his trip, the minister will meet with cultural elites, Iranology researchers, professors, and Persian language educators in Turkey for dialogue and exchange of views.

As part of the visit’s program, a ceremony commemorating Hafez, the renowned Iranian poet, will be held in Ankara with the participation of Iranian and Turkish cultural figures and enthusiasts. Following this event, a joint concert by prominent Iranian and Turkish artists from the national orchestras of both countries will showcase the deep cultural and artistic bonds between the two peoples.

This trip is part of the broader efforts by Iran and Turkey to honor the cultural year, a year designated to deepen cultural relations, promote civilizational dialogue, and strengthen friendship and unity between the two nations.

