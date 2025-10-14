A ceasefire and ten achievements

TEHRAN -The temporary end of an all-out war through a ceasefire provides an opportunity to assess its deeper consequences—particularly in the realms of culture and discourse formation. The recent war in Gaza, despite its horrific human devastation and the martyrdom of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians, produced significant outcomes in terms of global narrative-building and strengthening the discourse of resistance against occupation and the policies of the Zionist regime.

Ten major cultural and discursive achievements can be identified in this regard:

1. Breaking the hegemony of the narrative

The greatest achievement of the Gaza war was the gradual erosion of mainstream media’s monopoly over defining the “reality” of the conflict. Social media platforms and local journalists—especially those in Gaza—were able to present raw, unfiltered, and live images of on-the-ground realities, directly contradicting the official narratives of the opposing side. This widened the trust gap between Western publics and their mainstream media outlets.

2. Globalizing the Palestinian cause and raising youth awareness

Through the perseverance and resilience of the resistance front, the Palestinian issue transformed from a “regional conflict” into a “global cause.” Young generations across the West and other parts of the world—using modern communication tools and social media—came to see Palestine not merely as a political matter, but as a civilizational and human rights challenge. The widespread pro-Palestine campaigns in universities and city squares are tangible expressions of this discursive shift.

3. Exposing the nature of systematic violence

This war completely dismantled the conventional perception of “ordinary conflict.” The deliberate targeting of vital infrastructure, hospitals, and schools projected to the world the image of a “militarized and unconventional state” rather than a “victim of terrorism.” In clearer terms, the systematic and enduring nature of Zionist violence against Palestinians became starkly visible and globally understood.

4. Reviving the discourse of “legitimate resistance” against “occupation”

After years of Western efforts to label resistance movements as “terrorism” through mainstream media influence, the resistance narrative regained legitimacy. This time, resistance was framed not only as a natural reaction but as an inherent right of a people living under occupation—fully consistent with international law.

5. Creating cultural solidarity among justice-seeking movements

The Gaza war became a focal point for global “justice movements,” strengthening cultural and discursive ties among various anti-imperialist and freedom-seeking groups worldwide. This solidarity found expression in slogans such as “From Gaza to Everywhere—Freedom!” Gaza’s resistance became the common bond linking liberation movements across five continents—a trend likely to continue in the post-war era.

6. Intensifying confrontation with the regime through sanctions and boycotts

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement reached unprecedented levels of influence within academic, cultural, and commercial institutions. This demonstrated that the “soft power of resistance” can produce tangible results through social pressure, creating real challenges for supporters of the Zionist regime in the global arena.

7. Legal accountability through international law

Judicial proceedings in institutions such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) transformed the Palestinian issue from a purely political matter into an international legal case. In the long term, this compels the Zionist regime to face accountability in frameworks it has long sought to avoid.

8. The emergence of “moral shame” among Western elites

Despite official political support for the regime, a growing sense of “moral shame” emerged among segments of intellectuals, artists, and even government employees in countries supporting Israel. This internal division within the Western bloc represents an important discursive achievement that weakens the cohesion of the pro-status-quo alliance in the U.S. and Europe.

9. Strengthening Islamic unity around the Palestinian cause

Despite regional differences, recent events have revived and amplified the collective voice of the Islamic world in support of Palestine as the central cause of the Muslim Ummah. At the grassroots level, this unity has challenged divisive narratives that have long been promoted among regional states.

10. Expanding popular resistance against normalization

One of the main goals of the Zionist regime in recent years has been normalization of relations with Arab states. This war decisively proved that as long as the core issue of Palestine remains unresolved, any attempt at normalization will be rejected and condemned by the public opinion of Muslim nations.

( Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour is The President of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization )