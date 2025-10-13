Hamas releases all 20 living Israeli captives

Hamas has released all 20 living Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire deal, Al Jazeera reported.

The bodies of 26 captives who have been declared dead in Israeli bombardments are still in Gaza and are expected to be released soon.

Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank wait for the release of nearly 2,000 people from Israeli jails as part of the agreement.

Palestinians continue to return to what is left of their homes in northern Gaza as desperately needed humanitarian aid begins trickling into the Strip.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 67,806 people and wounded 170,066 since October 2023. A total of 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the October 7, 2023 attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.