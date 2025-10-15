Victory for Gaza and the Axis of Resistance

LONDON - It seems this round of war in Gaza has come to an end. Standing firm in position, refusing to be broken, and moving the struggle to a different stage is the measure of victory or defeat for the resistance parties.

Above all, it is a struggle of the will. Those who possess the will are victorious. This is the logic of every resistance. Material losses and human losses are all part of the nature of the battle. They are compensated in a stronger and better way than before. This has been proven in all previous battles, in addition to learning from the many lessons.

As for the Israeli occupation entity, the opposite is true. It did not achieve any of the war’s objectives. It could not stabilize its occupation, which was its main aim. It could not take control of the small area of the Gaza Strip. It could not free the hostages except through agreements. It was forced to negotiate until the end.

The resistance was the party it negotiated with. Israel failed to eliminate the resistance, its weapons, its organization, its military and security structure, or all its tunnels. Although the balance of military power entails it should have been able to do so, the resistance disappointed it.

The resistance successfully moved the battle to much wider arenas. This is repeated in other forms across all fronts of confrontation. The goal of the October 7 operation against Israel was not to liberate Palestine. The battle was not aimed to annihilate the Israeli occupation entity.

The operation was a great event. It succeeded in proving its ability to cause a massive earthquake in Israel. Even the entity’s response was not revenge for what happened on October 7 — its goal was to remove the threat posed by the resistance.

As for the Israeli occupation entity’s objectives, it was to eliminate the resistance and to build a “new Middle East.” Preparations were made for attacking all resistance fronts required under that plan: from the war on Lebanon to striking Iran and Yemen.

The aim was to eliminate the resistance entirely. After two years, despite great differences in military strength, Israel failed, and the resistance is remaining firm and strong by insisting on its principles. Therefore, the war across the region will not bear results beyond what it has already achieved.

There is a strong conviction that the enemy is far from achieving its aim of eliminating the Axis of Resistance after exhausting everything. Continuing that path could worsen things to the point where the West might entirely lose its interests.

It has exhausted all available means of aggression and has not achieved any result.

Now an attempt is underway to convert the material losses inflicted on the resistance into a political achievement, as happened in Lebanon. Therefore, the political movement will become crowded with efforts to create a Palestinian situation outside the framework of the resistance.

Here begins a new phase of work for the Axis of Resistance: converting the huge popular capital that the resistance gained during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood into political action against the Israeli occupation entity.