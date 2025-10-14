Palestinian photo exhibit launched in Iraqi capital

TEHRAN- A photo exhibit by Palestinian photographer Mahmoud Abu Hamda was inaugurated at the Bait al-Jamal Lil-Funun art center in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The exhibit, titled "Malam Yoshahid" (“What Was Unseen”), opened in the presence of Iraqi artists, enthusiasts, and officials, including prominent figures such as Mohanad Hussien, Ahmed Al Fkaiki, and Mohammed al-Ammy.

According to the public relations office of the Art Bureau of Iran’s Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, the exhibit showcases the artist's work created over the past two years and during the Gaza genocide, a time of great hardship and suffering for the people of Gaza, who have endured a brutal Israeli aggression.

Featuring 57 photos, the exhibit highlights the sufferings of innocent children, who have been exposed to the horrors of war, including injury, displacement, and emotional trauma.

Iran Photographers House, after directly purchasing the rights to publish the works of Abu Hamda from him, has put them on display for sale in this exhibition and intends to donate the proceeds to help the people of Gaza.

This exhibition is one of the few dedicated showcases by a Gaza-based photographer that provides a vivid and authentic image of the heart of Gaza during the Al-Aqsa storm. Its unique and documentary nature makes it rare worldwide.

Abu Hamda’s photos, with an artistic blend of technique, light, and emotion, offer an unmediated portrayal of the human impact of the crisis in Gaza. Regarding his work, he says: "My work in photography goes beyond capturing images; it is a journey to discover the secret of the hidden soul in every corner, an effort to embrace the beauty that beats in this land."

Through his powerful photographs, Abu Hamda sheds light on the human cost of conflict and the resilience of the Palestinian people. The exhibit is a testament to the enduring spirit of resistance and hope in the face of adversity.

The exhibit is providing an opportunity for the people of Baghdad to engage with the struggles and aspirations of their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

It has been two years since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza, beginning on October 7, 2023, in response to attacks by Palestinian fighters. Over this period, at least 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, with thousands still trapped under rubble. Among the dead are more than 20,000 children, with many others injured—over 169,000—many suffering life-changing wounds.

The healthcare system is overwhelmed, with more than 125 facilities damaged, including 34 hospitals. Medical workers have been killed or detained; as of July 2023, Israel held 28 senior doctors, some of whom have died under torture.

Israeli strikes have targeted hospitals and aid workers, violating international laws that protect medical facilities. Since October 2023, over 790 attacks on health infrastructure have been documented.

The blockade and military restrictions have also caused a severe famine, with at least 459 deaths, including 154 children, due to starvation. The UN officially recognized Gaza’s famine in August 2023, the first in the Middle East in recent history, with conditions expected to worsen.

Malnutrition among children has soared, with thousands suffering from severe acute malnutrition, and many infants born prematurely or underweight. The ongoing violence and blockade have created a humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza’s population.

