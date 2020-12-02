Iran-Austria Joint Economic Committee’s meeting to be held in near future

TEHRAN- Iran’s ambassador to Vienna said that the next meeting of the Iran-Austria Joint Economic Committee is planned to be held in near future.

Making the remarks in an online meeting of Iran-Austria Joint Chamber of Commerce, attended also by Austria’s ambassador to Tehran, Abbas Baqerpour Ardakani said the ninth meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee was held in Vienna, and the tenth meeting is planned to be held soon.

The envoy said Iran is among the four countries that have a joint economic committee with Austria.

In an online meeting between the Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum and the Austrian Deputy Economy Minister for Economic Affairs, Innovation and International Policy Florian Frauscher, in early September, the officials had discussed holding the next meeting of the two countries’ joint economic committee.

They also discussed the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two sides.

In the meeting, Zadboum referred to the positive progress of the cooperation agreements and memorandums signed within the economic roadmap of the two countries, and said: “Despite the sanctions and their effects on Iran’s trade, there are still favorable conditions for the development of economic relations between the two countries.”

The TPO head also stressed the need to make some changes in the two sides’ joint working groups for the 2020-2021 period and stated: “We welcome any proposals or opinions from the Austrian side and we hope that a document will be signed for the new period by the end of this year.”

Frauscher for her part underlined the satisfactory performance of the two countries' economic working groups and stressed the need for constant evaluation of these working groups in parallel by both Iran and Austria.

At the end of the virtual meeting, the two sides expressed hope for the elimination of the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the U.S. sanctions, and announced their readiness to hold the next physical meeting of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee in the first half of the next year.

