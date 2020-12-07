Four Iranian movies nominated for New York FFTG Awards

TEHRAN – A lineup of four Iranian movies have been nominated for the FFTG Awards underway in New York.

FFTG stands for Film Festivals To Go, a New York-based film festival marketing and consulting company.

“A Trivial Thing!” by Morteza Sabzeqaba, “Cutstein” by Hamidreza Khosh-Bazan, “Bubble” by Mahmud Arib and “Ava’s Silence” by Gholamreza Nematpur are the four films.

“A Trivial Thing!” is about Ardalan, a young slightly deaf man, who is working in a movie theater as a janitor and an operator. He wishes to play in a movie and watch himself on the screen.

“Cutstein” is the life story of an editor who works for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and feels like Frankenstein, creating a monster. Imaging of all movie sequences has been done with a cell phone.

“Bubble” is a narrative of migration from home to nowhere.

“Ava’s Silence” is Ava, about a young girl who has to work in her father’s auto shop as a mechanic because of her father’s illness. She is looking forward to her brother returning from military service in a border area so she can get married to her fiancé Abbas.

The FFTG Awards aims to provide new independent filmmakers a chance to showcase and brand their films to get attention through a unique online film festival.

The nominated films are being screened on the FFTG Awards official channel during the festival dates for the Audience Choice Film of the Festival Award. The selection is divided into several categories, which include Quarantine Films, Mobile Films, Micro Short Films, Web Series, Screenplay Competition, Shorts and Feature Films in all genres.

Winners will be announced on December 13

Photo: “Ava’s Silence” by Gholamreza Nematpur.

