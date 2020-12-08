Iran completely self-sufficient in building freight wagons

TEHRAN – Iranian railway industry has become completely self-reliant in manufacturing freight wagons, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli said.

Speaking in an unveiling ceremony for domestically-made wagon brake system and wheels on Tuesday, Rasouli announced that RAI is going to sign a contract with domestic manufacturers for the purchase of 500 monoblock wheels and 500 brake systems for freight wagons.

“For the first time this year, national (domestically-made) wheels will move on the national rail,” the official said.

Mentioning the launch of a system for introducing the needs of the country’s railway industry to domestic manufacturers and companies producing parts for the railway transportation industry, the official noted that so far 4,600 parts have been requested on this website.

The development of the railway sector is one of the macro policies of the Iranian government as it has been emphasized by the general policies of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021).

In this regard, the railway industry has been strongly seeking self-sufficiency after the U.S. imposed a new round of sanctions on the Iranian economy and the imports of high-quality equipment and parts have become more difficult.

As a result, the domestic manufacturing of parts and equipment, rail tracks, wagons, and locomotives has been put on the agenda for many Iranian companies and self-reliance is now being witnessed in many of the mentioned sectors.

In June 2018, the first domestically-manufactured rail tracks (known as National Rail) were handed over to RAI by Isfahan Steel Company.

In terms of domestic manufacturing of wagons and locomotives, last year the railway fleet received 213 domestically-made wagons and locomotives in September, and 243 wagons and locomotives in December.

Also, in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) the national railway fleet has constantly received new domestically-made locomotives and wagons.

So far, the railway fleet has received over 800 domestically-made locomotives and wagons in eight stages during the current Iranian calendar year.

