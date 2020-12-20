1st phase of Jask oil terminal to go operational by March 2021

TEHRAN – The operator of Jask oil terminal project in southern Iran said the first phase of the country’s second major oil terminal will be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021), Shana reported.

Due to the significance of the Goreh-Jask oil transfer project, which is going to bring Iranian crude oil from Goreh in Bushehr to Jask at the mouth of the Indian Ocean for exports, the Jask oil terminal project is being pursued seriously to be prepared for the time that the pipeline project is completed.

According to Vahid Maleki, the first phase of the project includes one metering station, two 36-inch pipelines each with a length of six kilometers, various coastal facilities, as well as a single point mooring (SPM).

Maleki noted that the first cargo of the mentioned 36-inch pipes which have been coated will be loaded to be shipped for Jask in the coming days.

The pipe-laying operations for both six-kilometer pipelines of the terminal will be completed in the Iranian calendar month of Bahman (ends on February 21, 2021), the official said.

As the country’s second major oil terminal, Jask terminal is under construction by Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) on 60 hectares of land and with nearly €260 million of investment.

Goreh-Jask oil transfer project is going to provide Iran with an alternative route for the country’s crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz.

The pipeline for the mentioned project has currently reached nearly 80 percent of physical progress and is nearing completion based on the schedule, so the oil terminal at Jask is also expected to be completed and ready for operation at the same time.

At the first phase, this project will have a capacity to transfer over 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Goreh to Jask oil terminal, the transfer capacity of the pipeline, however, can be increased up to 30 million barrels per day in the second phase of the project.

