‘Iran bent on avenging Soleimani assassination to prevent further U.S. terror acts’

TEHRAN — Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), says Iran is determined to take “tough revenge” against the U.S. for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in order to prevent the continuation of their terrorist acts.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to take tough revenge on the perpetrators of this historic crime, prevent the continuation of America’s terrorist, destabilizing acts, and force them to leave the region,” Shamkhani said on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, who arrived in Tehran earlier in the day.

Shamkhani said the U.S. exit from the region will pave the way for sustainable peace and security.

He said the U.S. intensified its destabilizing moves in Western Asia, which reached its peak with assassination of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohamdes in terrorist attack at Baghdad airport.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered drone strikes that martyred Soleimani, chief of the IRGC Quds Force, and al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

In the early hours of January 8, the IRGC attacked Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, where U.S. forces were stationed, as part of its promised “tough revenge” for the U.S. terror attack.

Iran has also vowed to retaliate against the perpetrators of the attack at the right time.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani explained Iran’s principle and policy of establishing good neighborly ties and strategic relations with all of its neighbors

He said Afghanistan has a special place due to its numerous affinities with Iran.

The top security official voiced happiness over the inauguration of Khaf-Herat railroad and hoped that the project will be effective to augment trade ties between Tehran and Kabul and the welfare of the Afghan people.

He said that creating infrastructures in every field is inevitable for economic development.

Referring to the common interests and threats especially terrorism, Shamkhani stressed Iran’s decisive support for Afghanistan and enhancement of interactions between Tehran and Kabul in political, economic, and security aspects.

Warning against the expansion of Daesh terrorist activities in Afghanistan and its threats against the country and the region, he called for alertness and synergy in eliminating this cancerous gland.

Mohib, for his part, thanked Iran for hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past 40 years.

He said Iran is a second home to Afghans and that his government and people are ready to expand cooperation with the government and people of Iran.

He further said that the Afghan government is grateful to Iran for its efforts to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that the agreement between Taliban and the U.S. has not decreased the group’s destructive moves, but rather, their terrorist activities have been on the rise.

