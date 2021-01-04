Gen. Soleimani assassination will remain in history forever: Hezbollah chief

TEHRAN – Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, said on Sunday that the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani will “definitely be recorded in history forever”.

Nasrallah also said, “Perhaps the funeral of Gen. Soleimani was the greatest one in the history of mankind.”

In a televised speech through Al-Manar TV, Nasrallah also offered condolences to Muslims over the martyrdom anniversary of Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The two anti-terror commanders were assassinated near Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, by the U.S.

Described the assassination as a “tragedy”, the Hezbollah chief said, “It’s a duty to talk about favors offered by General Soleimani to the Muslim ummah.”

He added, “Tensions have been high in the region and the Zionist entity is on alert on the first martyrdom anniversary of Soleimani and al-Muhandis.”

The Hezbollah secretary-general also hailed Iran’s unconditional support for the resistance movement in the fight against terrorism.

“When we thank Iran, this is out of loyalty to those who backed and supported us to liberate our country,” Nasrallah said.

Hezbollah succeeded to liberate southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation in 2000. Israel had occupied southern Lebanon in 1982.



“One of the main factors of victory is loyalty and loyalty requires us to thank all those who have backed us,” the Hezbollah chief said.

