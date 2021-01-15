Sepahan emerge victorious over Paykan: IPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated Paykan 2-1 in Matchday 11 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Sepahan stayed in third place with 19 points, two points behind IPL leaders Sanat Naft.

Soroush Rafiei gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute with a powerful shot into the roof of the net. Arash Ghaderi leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Sajad Shabazzadeh escaped the offside trap in the 74th minute and scored with a header.

In Tehran, Saipa earned a late 2-1 win over Zob Ahan thanks to goals from Fariborz Gerami and Amirali Sadeghi. Zob Ahan defender Vahid Mohammadzadeh scored from the penalty spot.

Nassaji were held to a 1-1 by rock-bottom Machine Sazi Tabriz in Ghaemshahr. Atabak Zarei found the back of the net for the visiting team just four minutes into the match and Milad Kamandani equalized the match before the halftime.

Aluminum and Gol Gohar played out a goalless draw in Arak.