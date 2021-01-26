ACL’s Group Stages to be played in centralized venues

TEHRAN - The biggest-ever Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League will be played in centralized group stages in the 2021 season.

The AFC Champions League will be held in the West and East Regions while the AFC Cup will be staged across the five AFC Zones.

With the continued support of the Member Associations and participating clubs, the AFC has agreed that the AFC Champions League Group Stage West Region matches will be scheduled between April 14-30 while the East Region are planned for April 21-May 7, 2021.

The AFC Champions League 2021 knockout matches in the Round of 16 are scheduled for Sept. 13-15 and the Quarter-finals on Sept. 27-29. Both rounds will be played as single matches. The AFC Champions League Semi-finals will be over two legs on Oct. 19-20 and 26-27.

The AFC Champions League, which will feature 40 teams for the first time in history, will reach its grand finale with the two-leg Final on Nov. 21 and 27, while the AFC Cup Final will take place on Nov. 26.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “The AFC is most grateful for the support of the AFC Competitions Committee, the Member Associations and the participating clubs in producing this schedule for the biggest and most inclusive AFC Champions League and AFC Cup in history.

“Once again, the AFC will put the safety and welfare of all its stakeholders as its overriding priority, but we demonstrated with the successful AFC Champions League in 2020 that the unity, solidarity and strong leadership of the AFC can deliver its club competitions in the most challenging of times.”

Bidding invitations and other hosting details will be circulated to Participating Member Associations after the AFC Champions League 2021 Group Stage draws which will take place on Jan. 27, 2021.

Persepolis, Tractor, Esteghlal and Foolad will represent Iran in the 2021 AFC Champions League.