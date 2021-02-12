‘Iran to become self-reliant in manufacturing passenger, cargo wagons’

TEHRAN- Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami has said that the country will become independent in terms of manufacturing passenger and cargo wagons.

“Through the hard work and efforts of the country’s industrialists in different sectors we have managed to indigenize the technology for manufacturing many parts, equipment, and machinery”, the minister reiterated.

“We must appreciate these efforts for self-sufficiency and, by strengthening our industrial infrastructure, make Iran one of the most powerful and leading countries, and increase our revenues”, he added.

In an unveiling ceremony for the domestically-made wagon brake system and wheels in early December 2020, Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli said that the Iranian railway industry has become completely self-reliant in manufacturing freight wagons.

The development of the railway sector is one of the macro policies of the Iranian government as it has been emphasized by the general policies of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021).

In this regard, the railway industry has been strongly seeking self-sufficiency after the U.S. imposed a new round of sanctions on the Iranian economy and the imports of high-quality equipment and parts have become more difficult.

As a result, the domestic manufacturing of parts and equipment, rail tracks, wagons, and locomotives has been put on the agenda for many Iranian companies and self-reliance is now being witnessed in many of the mentioned sectors.

MA/MA