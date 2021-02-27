“Artists in Times of War” by Howard Zinn comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Howard Zinn’s “Artists in Times of War” has recently been published by Logos Publications in Qom.

The book has been translated into Persian by Sohrab Khalili.

Political power, says Zinn, “is controlled by the corporate elite, and the arts are the locale for a kind of guerilla warfare in the sense that guerillas look for apertures and opportunities where they can have an effect.”

In “Artists in Times of War”, Zinn looks at the possibilities to create such apertures through art, film, activism, publishing and through everyday lives.

In this collection of four essays, the author of “A People’s History of the United States” writes about why “To criticize the government is the highest act of patriotism.”

Filled with quotes and examples from the likes of Bob Dylan, Mark Twain, E. E. Cummings, Thomas Paine, Joseph Heller and Emma Goldman, Zinn’s essays discuss America’s rich cultural counter-narratives to war, so needed in these days of unchallenged U.S. militarism.

Zinn’s great subject isn’t war, but peace. After his experience as a bombardier in World War II, he became convinced that there could be no such thing as a “just war,” as the vast majority of modern warfare’s victims are made up of innocent civilians.

In his books, including “A People’s History of the United States” and its companion volume, “Voices of a People’s History of the United States”, Zinn affirms the power of the masses to influence major events.

Through a lifetime of pointed scholarship and principled civil disobedience, he has led and continues to lead generations in the ways of peace.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Howard Zinn’s “Artists in Times of War”.

