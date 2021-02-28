Commodities worth nearly $445m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 789,176 tons of commodities with a total trading value of nearly $445 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), showing a growth of nine percent in volume of trades as compared to the week before.

According to a report by the IME's International Affairs and Public Relations Department, the exchange sold on its mineral and industrial trading floor 312,107 tons of various products worth more than $221 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 299,717 tons of steel, 7,500 tons of copper, 3,985 tons of aluminum, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 30 tons of precious metals concentrate, 25 tons of lead, 450 tons of zinc and 20 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the oil and petrochemical trading floor of the IME, on its both domestic and export pits, saw trade of 475,291 tons of various commodities valued at more than $224 million.

On this floor, the exchange's customers purchased 184,480 tons of vacuum bottom, 121,955 tons of bitumen, 77,966 tons of polymeric products, 40,036 tons of chemicals, 48,000 tons of lube cut, 1,901 tons of base oil, 30 tons of argon, 500 tons of insulation and 1,800 tons of sulfur.

In addition to that, the IME traded 1,777 tons of other commodities on its side market.

As reported last week by the IME's International Affairs and Public Relations Department, the value of trades at the exchange rose 16 percent during the eleventh Iranian calendar month of Bahman (January 20 – February 18).

During the past month 2.96 million tons of commodities worth $1.62 billion were traded at the exchange, while the weight of traded goods shows a two-percent growth as well.

The IME’s mineral and industrial trading floor witnessed trade of 1.349 million tons of commodities worth more than $875 million.

This floor was a platform to sell 236,000 tons of steel, 26,040 tons of copper, 54 tons of precious metals concentrate, 510 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 24,500 tons of aluminum, 500 tons of coke, 18,100 tons of zinc, 50,000 tons of iron ore concentrate, 100 tons of cast iron, 50 tons of lead and 65 kg of gold bars.

In addition to that, the IME traded on both domestic and export pit of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 1,589,000 tons of commodities worth more than $740 million.

Commodities sold here were 494,337 tons of bitumen, 331,664 tons of petrochemicals, 152,840 tons of chemicals, 13,382 tons of base oil, 423,050 tons of vacuum bottom, 18,790 tons of sulfur, 200 tons of argon, 250 tons of insulation and 159,500 tons of lube cut.

Last but not least, the exchange saw trade of 21,645 tons of commodities on its side market.

As previously reported, over 2,893 tons of commodities worth nearly $1.5 billion have been traded at IME during the tenth Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 21, 2020-January 19, 2021).

The exchange hosted trading of 1,176,000 tons of commodities with a trading value of more than $740 million on its mineral and industrial trading floor.

On this floor the IME sold 1,093,000 tons of steel, 5,160 tons of copper, 30 tons of precious metals concentrate, 480 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 15,955 tons of aluminum, 800 tons of coke, 20,500 tons of zinc dust, 40,000 tons of iron ore concentrate, 300 tons of cast iron and 54 kg of gold bars.

On its oil and petrochemical trading floor, the IME traded more than 1,707,000 tons of commodities worth nearly $749 million, which included 602,855 tons of various types of bitumen, 257,511 tons of polymeric products, 124,965 tons of chemicals, 6,300 tons of slop wax and 503,760 tons of vacuum bottom. Moreover, the exchange sold on this floor 11,825 tons of base oil, 69,725 tons of sulfur, 200 tons of argon and 129,000 tons of lube cut.

The next trading floor of the IME was agricultural with 10,500 kg of saffron sold on it.

Last but not least, the IME's side market saw trade of 9,510 tons of various types of commodities within the same month.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

