Ardebil could be Iran’s next tourism hub, minister says

TEHRAN - Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan has said that Ardebil province has immense potential to become the next tourism hub of the country.

The development of infrastructures, which is currently taking place in Ardebil, could facilitate this region’s transformation into a new tourism hub, IRNA quoted Mounesan as saying on Friday.

The implementation of tourism-related projects worth 40 trillion rials ($952 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) shows the decisive decision of the province’s tourism officials for the development in this field, he explained.

The completion of the mentioned projects will add capacity to the tourism sector of the country, the minister noted.

He also expressed hope that the province would become a duly deserving host of the 2023 Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) tourism capital program.

Last April tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

In December 2019, provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi announced that the objective to launch tourism projects is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardebil as their prime destination.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

