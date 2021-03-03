Importing Iranian medicine ‘a priority’: Syrian health minister

TEHRAN – Syrian Minister of Health Hassan Al-Fabash has said that the import of Iranian medicine is one of the priorities of his country’s medical system.

“We highly emphasize [the need to import] these drugs, as Iranian biotechnology medicines play an important role in the treatment of incurable diseases,” he noted.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with Sourena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, who headed a delegation of 40 knowledge-based companies to Damascus, IRNA reported.

Al-Fabash also said that “If it becomes possible for some Syrian doctors to travel to Iran for short courses, it will be a good opportunity. Because our country is under siege and the facilities that are imported from foreign countries are very limited.”

It is planned to open up the third Iranian house of innovation and technology in the Syrian capital of Damascus with the aim of finding new markets for domestic technological and knowledge-based products during this trip.

Exporting technological products of Iranian knowledge-based companies is one of the important and key programs of the vice presidency for science and technology, and in this regard, the first house of innovation and technology was inaugurated in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on January 27.

A house of innovation and technology has already been set up as a technology exchange office in China.

The signing of a memorandum of cooperation for the development of scientific, technological, and political relations between the two countries are among the other purposes of the trip.

Other memorandums will be signed with the aim of cooperation in the field of building and equipping nanotechnology, biotechnology, and hospital equipment laboratories.

In January, Ambassador of Syria to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub and Iranian Science Minister Mansour Gholami in a meeting in Tehran discussed ways to boost cooperation in the field of technology.

Setting up research laboratories, holding joint scientific conferences and seminars, boosting scientific skills training cooperation, exchanging students and professors as well as experiences, offering joint guidance of master’s and doctoral dissertations, and publishing scientific articles in journals of the two countries were among the fields of cooperation discussed at the meeting.

The Syrian official emphasized that the realization of scientific advances in the field of economy and, more importantly, the transfer of these valuable experiences must be considered by developing countries.

