Oil Ministry to conduct 42 research projects in collaboration with universities

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Ministry plans to conduct 42 major projects in collaboration with the country’s research institutions and universities, the deputy oil minister for engineering, research and technology affairs announced.

The mentioned projects are going to be conducted in a variety of areas including upstream, downstream, and oil-related industries, according to Saeed Mohammadi.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a visit to a science and technology park in Khorasan Razavi Province, Mohammadi said: "The purpose of these projects and research cooperation is for the universities and research institutes to work alongside the oil industry on a long-term basis."

According to the official, in addition to the mentioned collaborations, the necessary licenses have been issued for the establishment of the Oil and Gas Industry Innovation and Technology Park, which will provide a great platform for the cooperation between the country’s technological and commercial sectors.

“The purpose of this technology park is to communicate with the country’s knowledge-based companies, especially science parks, and also to support startups,” he said.

He further noted that for the development of new technologies related to the oil industry, an Oil Research and Innovation Fund has also been licensed and established which will act as one of the main pillars for supporting new ideas and products in the oil industry.

Since the re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions, Iran has been encouraging domestic companies, universities, and research institutes’ presence in its oil and gas projects in all sectors including research, exploration, and development sectors.

Back in September 2020, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed 13 major research-based deals valued at over €178.6 million (€35 million plus 7.16 trillion rials) with the country’s universities and research institutes.

The mentioned deals, mostly focused on improving the recovery factor of the country’s oil and gas fields, were signed with the universities of Tehran, Sharif, Amirkabir, Sahand, Shiraz, Oil Industry, Ferdowsi, Science and Technology, Shahid Chamran, Isfahan, and Islamic Azad University, in addition to the Persian Gulf and Petroleum Industry Research Institute.

