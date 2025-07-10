Iran kick off AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 qualifier on high note

TEHRAN - Iran kicked off their AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers Group A campaign with a 4-0 win against Singapore on Thursday.

Iran will next face Bhutan on Sunday while Singapore - who suffered a second consecutive defeat - will meet Jordan on the same day.

Iran broke the deadlock in the 18th minute after Singapore failed to deal with Zahra Ghanbari’s corner after Yasmine Zaharin nodded her clearance into the path of Fatemeh Shaban whose left footed shot sailed past Shakira.

The second half resumed with Iran extending their lead two minutes in when substitute Zahra Alizadeh evaded her marker at the edge of the area before setting up Sara Didar to slot the ball home.

Shakira then had to be on her toes six minutes later to keep out Negin Zandi’s glancing header off Ghanbari’s set-piece but Iran’s pressure was too much for Singapore to take as they conceded again in the 77th minute.

Atefeh Imani played the ball into space for Zahra Sarbali, whose shot from an acute angle led to Singapore’s Yasmine Zaharin turning the ball into her own net.

Iran capped their fine start in the 86th minute courtesy of Ghanbari, who exchanged passes with Didar before storming into the box and executing a composed finish.